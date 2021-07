epa08803916 Medical workers monitor a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital (CHUV) in Lausanne, Switzerland, 06 November 2020 (issued 07 November 2020). The number of COVID-19 hospitalisations and capacity continues to be a major concern in Switzerland amid a second wave of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus sweeping through Europe. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT