Pics from Caters News - (PICTURED: The Ozzybot is positioned on one of the classroom tables so Oscar can see what his classmates are up to.) A schoolboy battling cancer has been able to go to school for the first time in seven months - after he was turned into a ROBOT. Oscar Saxelby-Lee , 5, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in December 2018. After recently having a bone marrow transplant, Oscar has been unable to attend school for the last seven months. But with the help of the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust, Oscar has been able to attend school virtually using one of the trusts state of the art Ozzybots - where his face is projected onto a robot from his hospital bed, and he can interact with his teachers and schoolpals.