February 10, 2022, Madrid, Spain: Two National Police cars on the day a specific plan against youth gangs began on February 10, 2022, in Madrid (Spain). The crimes related to youth gangs that occurred last weekend, February 5 and 6, have made the regional government take measures to avoid new altercations. That is why more than 500 agents will be deployed from today until February 28, in principle, in different points of Madrid and in the municipality of Parla...10 FEBRUARY 2022;MADRID;POLICE;DEPLOYMENT;YOUTH GANGS..Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press..02/10/2022,Image: 661366129, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * Spain Rights OUT *, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia