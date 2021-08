(210812) -- CANBERRA, Aug. 12, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A woman waits for the bus to go home in an empty road in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021. The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has been plunged into lockdown after recording its first coronavirus case in the community in over a year. Andrew Barr, chief minister of the ACT, announced that the territory would go into lockdown for seven days from 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday after a man in his 20s tested positive to COVID-19.,Image: 626766954, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia