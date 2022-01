epaselect epa08513312 A marcher in support of police (L) argues with counter-protesters (R) in front of the Governor's Residence in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, 27 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG