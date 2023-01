A man passes a shop of the Russian telecom operator Vimpelcom (Beeline brand) on the shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, 02 November 2022. Dutch holding 'Veon', which owns the Russian telecom operator Vimpelcom (Beeline brand), announced its intention to withdraw from the asset. Dutch 'Veon' intends to sell Russian assets The foreign origin of the shareholder has imposed many restrictions on the operator in the current political situation, VimpelCom admits. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV