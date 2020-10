epa08404512 A teacher (R) hands a face mask to a student arriving for the written part of the secondary school final exam at the Korosi Csoma Sandor Grammar School in Budapest, Hungary, 06 May 2020. In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, face masks must be worn by everyone in the school and no more than ten students can sit in one classroom. The buildings had been sanitized and the windows remained open during the exam. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT