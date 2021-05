epa09033598 Csaba Lengyel (C), President of the University of Szeged's Szent-Gyorgyi Albert Clinic Center vaccinates Annamaria Lehota (R), chief physician of the Szeged Epidemiological Supply Center with the vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Chinese Sinopharm at the university in Szeged, Hungary, 24 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Tibor Rosta HUNGARY OUT