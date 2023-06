An officer of Azov regement, former POW, speaks at the instalation-symbol of perseverence and faith of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal during the opening ceremony at Sophia Square in Kyiv on May 20, 2023 to mark first anniversary of the fall of Mariupol to Russian troops. A horrific battle for Mariupol came down to Ukrainian troops and civilians holding out beneath the Azovstal steelworks, but that ended with Kyiv's order for them to surrender to save their lives. Russia said it had taken captive 2,439 men and women fighters by the May 20, 2022 fall of the bombed works, which was equipped with bunkers and tunnels that had sheltered the holdouts.,Image: 778432122, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no