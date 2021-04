epa08295990 The Hungarian flag flies at Polish General Jozef Bem's statue on the 172nd anniversary of the 1848 revolution and war of independence against Habsburg rule in Budapest, Hungary, 15 March 2020. President Janos Ader asked citizens to refrain from public observation of the day due to the coronavirus epidemic. The first death in Hungary has been reported today, when a 75-year-old Hungarian man carrying the Covid-19 virus deceased in South Pest Central Hospital. The number of infected people is currently 32 in the country. EPA-EFE/BALAZS MOHAI HUNGARY OUT