epa09340381 Nepalese workers unload boxes containing the Janssen (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson) vaccine against COVID-19 in Kathmandu, Nepal, 12 July 2021. The United States of America through COVAX supplied on 12 July 2021, 1.5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 to help struggling Nepal in its vaccinaton drive for its citizens. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA