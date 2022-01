epa09478118 Afghan students seperated by a partition attend a class at Mirwais Neeka University in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 20 September 2021. Taliban officially announced on 12 September a segregation of male and female students in all government and private universities of the country. Educational institutions are required to have separate buildings for male and female students, in the absence of which, they will attend class in the same building but at different timings. There is also a third option, where - in case the number of female students is less - a partition may be created to separate the genders in classrooms. EPA-EFE/STRINGER