epa09310573 Indian passengers along with their children arrive from other states of India to Mumbai, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, India, 29 June 2021. According to a sero-survey conducted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during 01 April 2021, to 15 June 2021 on 2000 kids from Mumbai, revealed that over 51 per cent of children in Mumbai, below 18 years have developed antibodies for COVID-19. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI