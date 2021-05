Valul COVID din India lovește și Nepalul. Confruntați cu o explozie de cazuri, medicii se tem de „o catastrofă umană”

epa09173464 Nepalese relatives of a person who died with COVID-19 mourn before the cremation at Pashupati Electric Crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, 02 May 2021. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar, the Ministry of Health and Population has issued a notice saying that it now has become 'next to impossible' for hospitals to provide beds for COVID-19 patients. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA