epa09416627 A volunteer battles blazes raging during a wildfire that broke out in the area of Keratea, some 40 km away from Athens city, Greece, 16 August 2021. Three settlements in the area of Keratea have been evacuated and the traffic in the area has been interrupted. Meanwhile, another wildfire broke out at a forest area in Villia, Attica region. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLAXOS