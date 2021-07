epa09349182 A woman receives a rapid COVID-19 test at a mobile testing van in New York, New York, USA, 16 July 2021. Many parts of the United States are experiencing a rise in the number of the coronavirus cases as a result of the more contagious delta variant of the virus. Los Angeles County, California is reinstating a mandatory indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status starting on 17 July as a result of a rise in positive test rates. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE