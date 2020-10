Azi e grevă la Varșovia. #Varșoviaefemeie se numește greva

epa08780757 People take part in a protest against the tightening of the abortion law in Warsaw, Poland, 28 October 2020. Poland's Constitutional Tribunal on 22 October ruled that laws currently permitting abortion due to foetal defects are unconstitutional. Explaining its verdict, the court said that human life was of value in every development phase, and should therefore be protected by law. EPA-EFE/Pawel Supernak POLAND OUT