„Nu-mi pot crede ochilor ceea ce văd, dar este real”. Cum este viața în Kabulul cucerit de talibani

epa09447520 A general view of daily life after the Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan, 04 September 2021. The Taliban on 02 September, said they have completed the consultation on government formation but were yet to decide who would head the new Afghan administration that they would announce very soon. The last group of US soldiers departed Kabul around midnight on 30 August 2021, ending the longest US war that began after the Sep.11, 2001 attacks in the United States. EPA-EFE/STRINGER