Viață pe planeta Venus? Ce au descoperit cercetătorii

epa03251363 A handout image provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on 06 June 2012 and taken on 05 June 2012 by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) shows a close-up of planet Venus appearing as a small black dot (upper left corner) against the massive surface of the Sun on its orbit between Earth and the centre of our solar system. These transits occur in pairs eight years apart that are separated from each other by 105 or 121 years. The last transit was in 2004 and the next will not happen until 2117. EPA/Solar Dynamics Observatory / NASA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES