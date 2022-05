epa09801710 A Lukoil emblem at a Lukoil petrol station in Moscow, Russia, 04 March 2022. The Russian multinational energy corporation Lukoil is among Russian brands facing backlash of the war in Ukraine, as a campaign was launched to boycott gas stations in the US bearing the name Lukoil. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV