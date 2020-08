epa08578839 Demonstrators walk in front of the Brandenburg Gate while some hold a cardboards reading 'mentored thinking' with the names of German public service broadcasters ARD and ZDF (C-L) and 'FRG in corona times: Like GDR without West German television' (C-R) during a protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany, 01 August 2020. An alliance of right wing groups have called to a democratic resistance demonstration for the first weekend in August. The nationwide rally 'Day of Freedom' will take place 01 August as a protest against the measures imposed by the Government in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organized by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA