Police officers are seen in and around the Charles University in central Prague, on December 22, 2023, police investigators kept working on the campus the day after a deadly mass shooting. Czech police said Thursday's shooting at Prague's Charles University left 14 dead and 25 wounded, revising down a previously announced toll of more than 15 victims. "At this moment I can confirm 14 victims of the horrible crime and 25 wounded, of which 10 seriously," police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters.,Image: 831634381, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no