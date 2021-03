This handout photo obtained January 21, 2021 courtesy of the San Diego Zoo Global shows, Winston, a member of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park that tested positive for Covid-19 An elderly gorilla was recovering from a serious case of Covid-19 after he was treated with cutting-edge synthetic antibodies, the San Diego Zoo said on January 25, 2021. Veterinarians are now identifying which animals to inject with the zoo's limited supply of vaccines. Winston, 48, was one of several gorillas among the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's troop who were confirmed positive for the virus on January 11, after coming into contact with an asymptomatic staff member.,Image: 585984549, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /The San Diego Zoo Global/Ken Bohn/handout " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY ISSAM AHMED, Model Release: no