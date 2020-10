Handout of artists impression of NASA's Origins Explorer spacecraft 'OSIRIS-REx.’ A NASA spacecraft extended an 11-foot-long robot arm and descended to the surface of a small, rubble-strewn asteroid called Bennu Tuesday, briefly pressing a collection device into the rocky body in a bold attempt to capture rock and soil samples for return to Earth. On the way down, moving at a glacial four inches per second, the SUV-size OSIRIS-REx spacecraft had to dodge a towering, building-size mound of rocks known as "Mount Doom" to reach the targeted sample collection site near the middle of a shallow, rock-covered crater dubbed "Nightingale." Photo by NASA via ABACAPRESS.COM