epa08878016 A handout photo made available by INAH, shows the site of the discovery of human skulls in Mexico City, Mexico, 11 December 2020. Mexican archaeologists located in the center of Mexico City the eastern end and the external façade of the Huei Tzompantli, a circular tower of human skulls dedicated to the Mexican god Huitzilopochtli in the ancient city of Mexico-Tenochtitlan,reported the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). EPA-EFE/INAH HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES