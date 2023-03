epa10526522 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) attends the 17th Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) at the Moscow International House of Music in Moscow, Russia, 16 March 2023. Domestic demand in the Russian Federation has entered a growth trajectory, in April the retail trade turnover will add at least 5 percent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 17th Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP). EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT