epa10574716 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia, late 15 April 2023. Orthodox Christian believers mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Greek Orthodox world celebrates Easter Day according to the old Julian calendar. EPA-EFE/SERGEI KARPUHIN/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT