epa09651638 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenski participates in a joint press conference with the President of Poland Duda and Lithuanian President Nauseda in Huta in western Ukraine, 20 December 2021, as part of the Lublin Triangle summit, where they are to discuss the security situation in the region. The visit of the presidents of Poland and Lithuania is also an expression of support for Ukraine in the face of Russian pressure and provocations. Both countries support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ LANGE POLAND OUT