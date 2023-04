Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to Ukrainian Muslim servicemen at the Birlik Crimean Tatar cultural center near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 07 April 2023. Zelensky attended the traditional Iftar dinner with Ukrainian Muslim servicemen defending Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Iftar is the fast-breaking evening meal eaten by Muslims after the sun has gone down during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Russian troops on 24 February 2022 entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO