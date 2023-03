Volodimir Zelenski i-a adus un ultim omagiu comandantului ucrainean „Da Vinci", ucis în luptele de la Bahmut: „Doare să ne pierdem eroii"

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (2ndL) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) hold flowers as they attend a memorial service for Dmytro Kotsiubailo, a Ukrainian serviceman known as "Da Vinci" killed in combat on the frontline in Bakhmut, at the Orthodox Saint Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, in Kyiv on March 10, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.,Image: 761810002, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no