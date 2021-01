(210120) -- LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 (Xinhua) -- People wearing face masks walk past a closed restaurant in London, Britain, on Jan. 19, 2021. The number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test has surpassed the grim milestone of 90,000 in Britain after another 1,610 were confirmed, according to official figures released Tuesday. The latest daily death toll, the highest since the pandemic began in the country, brought the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 91,470, the data showed.,Image: 584749248, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no