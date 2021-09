epa07799667 A health team disinfects and decontaminates the home of sixty one-year-old Paliku Simiwira, an Ebola patient who was admitted to a treatment center the previous day in Ngongolio, Beni, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 28 August 2019. The death toll from the DR Congo's Ebola epidemic, an outbreak declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is expected to pass 2,000 soon. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM