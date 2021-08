Zeci de mii de americani au părăsit Louisiana înainte ca uraganul Ida să lovească

epa09435273 A group of women cross Canal Street in downtown as clouds and wind from Hurricane Ida come into New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 29 August 2021. Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday evening as a major hurricane with the Mississippi and Louisiana coastal areas preparing for storms surges, wind damage and flooding. It is also making landfall on the 16 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON