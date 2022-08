epa05495709 Arriving metro train is reflected in a mirror at the Myakinino metro station near Moscow, Russia, 18 August 2016. Myakinino metro station was opened 29 December 2009, it is located to the northwest of Moscow outside of MKAD ( the Moscow Automobile Ring Road) close to the Moskva river bank, near the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center and Vegas shopping mall. The construction of the station was invested by Crocus group. It was announced that the Myakinino metro station could be closed since 22 August 2016 for entry and exit of passengers for an uncertain period due to violation of safety measures, metro trains will pass the station without stopping. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV