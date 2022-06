epaselect epa10040577 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on the screen), delivers a speech as he attends by video conference a meeting during the first day of the NATO Summit at IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. Heads of State and Government of NATO's member countries and key partners are gathering in Madrid from 29 to 30 June to discuss security concerns like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other challenges. Spain is hosting 2022 NATO Summit coinciding with the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo