epa03201011 New Orleans jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis, Jr. performs on the WWOZ Jazz Stage on Day three at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 29 April 2012. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival celebrates it's 43rd Anniversary this year with 12 different stages in an annual 10-day cultural celebration that encompasses every style of music associated with the city of New Orleans that includes jazz, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, blues, Rhythm and Blues, rock, funk, African, Latin, Caribbean, folk, and much more in addition to local cuisine, culture, arts, and crafts. EPA/SKIP BOLEN