US R&B singer R. Kelly approaches his vehicles as he leaves court at the Leighton Criminal Courts building after a status hearing on his sexual assault charges in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 07 May 2019 (reissued 27 September 2021). R. Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges by a US jury on 27 September 2021. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY