„De la hip-hop, la country și la The Boss, iată cântecele mele din acest an. Dacă vreți ceva care să vă țină companie la un drum lung sau să vă țină isonul la antrenamente, sper că există o piesă sau două în această listă care să vă ajute”, a scris Barack Obama pe contul său de Twitter.
From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If youre looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope theres a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 30 decembrie 2019
Lista melodiilor preferate ale lui Barack Obama în 2019:
- „Playing Games” by Summer Walker
- „Not” by Big Thief
- „Go DJ” by Kaytranada feat. Sir
- „Juice” by Lizzo
- „Redesigning Women” by The Highwomen
- „Anybody” by Burna Boy
- „Burning” by Maggie Rogers
- „Baila Baila Baila (Remix)” by Ozuna featuring Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, and Anuel AA
- „Different Kind of Love” by Adia Victoria
- „Change” by Mavis Staples
- „Toast” by Koffee
- „Oblivions” by The National
- „Binz” by Solange
- „Seventeen” by Sharon Van Etten
- „Middle Child” by J. Cole
- „Jícama” by Angelica Garcia
- „Go” by The Black Keys
- „La Vida Es Un Carnaval (Rollo Tomasi Remix)” by Angélique Kidjo
- „Show Me Love” by Alicia Keys feat. Miguel
- „Joke Ting” by Goldlink featuring Ari Pensmith
- „Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Cyrus
- „cold/mess” by Prateek Kuhad
- „Suge” by DaBaby
- „Hello Sunshine” by Bruce Springsteen
- „In My Room” by Frank Ocean
- „Iron Man” by Rema
- „The London” by Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
- „Raleighwood Hills” by LesTheGenius featuring Sonny Miles and Jaxson Free
- „Pure Water” by Mustard featuring Migos
- „3 Nights” by Dominic Fike
- „The Fact of Love” by Joe Henry
- „Con Altura” by Rosalía
- „I Want You Around,” by Snoh Aalegra
- „On Chill” Wale featuring Jeremih
- „Mood 4 Eva” by Beyoncé
Pe 29 decembrie, Barack Obama a publicat pe Twitter și lista cu filmele preferate din 2019.
Tot pe rețeaua de socializare, fostul preşedinte al SUA şi-a prezentat lista de cărţi preferate în 2019, afirmând că acestea i-au „luminat” anul.
- The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power” by Shoshana Zuboff
- „The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company” by William Dalrymple
- „Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep
- „Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo
- „The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present” by David Treuer
- „How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell
- „Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli
- „Lot: Stories” by Bryan Washington
- „Normal People” by Sally Rooney
- „The Orphan Masters Son” by Adam Johnson
- „The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom
- „Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe
- „Solitary” by Albert Woodfox
- „The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner
- „Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” by Jia Tolentino
- „Trust Exercise” by Susan Choi
- „We Live in Water: Stories” by Jess Walter
