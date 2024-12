Britney Spears has been living under her father's tutelage for the past twelve years. Recently, the American pop star revealed on social networks her wish to regain her freedom. She lives under a bell jar, in a kind of golden prison. Her father manages her assets, a fortune worth several million dollars. Her fans were moved and launched a huge movement: #FreeBritney. Amazon Prime Video is releasing a long-awaited documentary on Britney Spears, 39, and her slow descent into hell. It all started out like a fairy tale, in a small Louisiana town. FILE --- Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA, USA. Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM