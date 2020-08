epa08135436 New Zealand's filmmaker Niki Caro (R) and German costume designer Bina Daigeler (L) pose for the photographers during the presentation of the Disney film 'Mulan' in Madrid, Spain, 17 January. 'Mulan' is the remake of the animated film made in 1998 and will open in Spanish cinemas next 27 March. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado