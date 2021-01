epa08840146 (FILE) - US singer Beyonce poses in the press room during the 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA (reissued 24 November 2020). Beyonce was nominated for nine awards at the 63rd Grammy Awards, making her the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history with a total of 79 in her career. The 63rd Grammy Awards will be broadcasted on 31 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON