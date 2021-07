US actor Tom Cruise (R) and English actor Hayley Atwell sit in the Royal box to watch the women's singles final on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2021.,Image: 620779658, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia