De Dana Aramă,

Emily Ratajkowski a scris un eseu pentru ediția din luna septembrie a revistei Harper Bazaar. Vedeta a pozat așa cum nu se aștepta nimeni.

În imaginea respectivă, Emily Ratajkowski apare purtând un sutien de culoare neagră. De asemenea, vedeta apare neepilată la subraț.

„Prefer să mă epilez, însă uneori să îmi las părul de corp să crească mă face să mă simt plină de senzulaitate”, a afirmat Emily Ratajkowski.

Vedeta a vrut să atragă astfel atenția asupra faptului că o femeie merită să fie tratată cu respect indiferent de felul în care se prezintă în societate.

FOTO: Northfoto

Citeşte şi:

Scandal în direct, la TV: "Ești un cioban opărit, taci dracu' din gură!" Reacția lui Gigi Becali
GSP.RO

Scandal în direct, la TV: "Ești un cioban opărit, taci dracu' din gură!" Reacția lui Gigi Becali
'Lady Diana ar fi fost îngrozită de un asemenea comportament...' Englezii au ajuns la capătul răbdării cu ducesa Meghan și nu îl mai suportă nici pe Harry
Unica.ro

'Lady Diana ar fi fost îngrozită de un asemenea comportament...' Englezii au ajuns la capătul răbdării cu ducesa Meghan și nu îl mai suportă nici pe Harry
Marcel Toader a acuzat-o că a făcut amor cu alt bărbat chiar în mașina lui. Ce gest incredibil a făcut Maria Constantin la înmormântare! Nimeni nu se aștepta...
Viva.ro

Marcel Toader a acuzat-o că a făcut amor cu alt bărbat chiar în mașina lui. Ce gest incredibil a făcut Maria Constantin la înmormântare! Nimeni nu se aștepta...

Urmărește cel mai nou VIDEO

Știri

Doința Oancea, schimbare radicală pentru noul rol. “Am o familie bogată, sunt răsfățată”