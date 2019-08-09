De
Emily Ratajkowski a scris un eseu pentru ediția din luna septembrie a revistei Harper Bazaar. Vedeta a pozat așa cum nu se aștepta nimeni.
În imaginea respectivă, Emily Ratajkowski apare purtând un sutien de culoare neagră. De asemenea, vedeta apare neepilată la subraț.
“Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be.” I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of womens right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself. Do your thing ladies, whatever it might be. Link in bio.
„Prefer să mă epilez, însă uneori să îmi las părul de corp să crească mă face să mă simt plină de senzulaitate”, a afirmat Emily Ratajkowski.
Vedeta a vrut să atragă astfel atenția asupra faptului că o femeie merită să fie tratată cu respect indiferent de felul în care se prezintă în societate.
FOTO: Northfoto