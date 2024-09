Emily Armstrong of Linkin Park performs Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. It was announced on Thursday that Dead Sara's Emily Armstrong would join as the band's new co-singer and songwriter/producer Colin Brittain would join on drums. Linkin Park will release the album "From Zero" on Nov. 15, marking their first new record since former frontman Chester Bennington died in 2017.,Image: 905185705, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Emily Armstrong