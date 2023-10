05 December 2009 - Washington DC - Meryl Streep and Donald Gummer. Gala Dinner honoring the 32nd Kennedy Center Honors Recipients writer, composer, actor, director, and producer Mel Brooks; pianist and composer Dave Brubeck; opera singer Grace Bumbry; actor, director, and producer Robert De Niro; and singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen held at the State Department. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia