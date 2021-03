27 February 2021, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Rust: Anja Kallenbach, Miss Germany 2021, stands on stage shortly after her election. 16 candidates from all federal states faced the predominantly female jury for the election of Miss Germany 2021. The motto was #EmpoweringAuthenticWomen. According to the organizers, the competition should no longer be primarily about beauty, but about the ability to motivate others and send an individual message. Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa,Image: 593976481, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no