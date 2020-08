Să ai acces la o injecție banală sau la o schimbare de bandaj a devenit un lux în rural

epa03209265 (18/19) Elderly local Csango-Hungarian woman Katalin Boglar chops sticks for the stove in her house in village Fundu Racaciuni, or Kulsorekecsin (in Hungarian language) in Romania, 08 April 2012. The Csango people are an ethnic Hungarian group of Roman Catholic faith, living mostly in the Romanian region of Moldavia where they moved from Transylvania between the 12th and 17th century. Their traditional language, Csango, is an old Hungarian dialect which is still in use among the ethnical minority, though a large part of the Csango people also speaks Romanian. About 240,000 Csango people live in Moldavia region, in Romania. The number of the Hungarian language speakers among them is estimated at about 60,000 people. EPA/PETER KOLLANYI HUNGARY OUT - PLEASE SEE ADVISORY (epa03209245) FOR FULL FEATURE TEXT