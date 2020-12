Rosia Montana, a rural town in Transylvania, has been coughing up precious metals for millennia: Here Roman Empire mined gold nearly 2,000 years ago. For almost fifteen years a mining company tries to reborn the old tradition but many fears that a gold mine, in spite of bringing new jobs in one of the poorest areas in Romania, will also wipe out what remains of its celebrated history, including its ancient Roman mining tunnels. Also the environmentalists, with Greenpeace in lead, are strongly against the project due to the chemical process Gabriel Resources Ltd intends to use in extracting the gold._HEPTA/ROMANIA/ROSIA MONTANA/Vlad Stan/5.3.2012