epa09134826 (FILE) Romanian politician Vlad Voiculescu, 38, signs during the swearing-in ceremony for the Citu cabinet, held at the Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania, 23 December 2020 (reissued 14 April 2021). Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu was fired on 14 April 2021y by Prime Minister Florin Citu, following talks with Dan Barna, the leader of USR PLUS alliance. The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, signed the decree terminating Vlad Voiculescu's term. Voiculescu's dismissal comes as a result of a series of tragic accidents in Romania's health system, as well as a result of political frictions inside the ruling coalition. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT