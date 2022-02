CHISINAU, MOLDOVA - JUNE 9, 2019: Police officers stand guard at the entrance to the offices of Moldova's Ministry of Education, Culture and Research and Ministry of Economy and Infrastracture; supporters of the Democratic Party of Moldova (PDM) have set up tent camps outside government buildings in Chisinau; on 9 June 2019, at a rally in central Chisinau the party's leader Plahotniuc called on for the resignation of President Dodon who earlier announced plans to dissolve the Parliament for failing to form a new cabinet; on 9 June 2019, Moldova's Constitutional Court ruled to suspend Dodon from office and appoint PDM member, Moldova's interim Prime Minister Pavel Filip as interim president. Veniamin Demidetki/TASS,Image: 445315129, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia